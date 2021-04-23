The WWD Beauty Inc Top 100 ranks the world’s largest beauty manufacturers. Firms are arranged by their beauty sales for the 2020 calendar year. For those companies whose fiscal year did not run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, estimates were calculated. All sales figures were either obtained from the companies or generated with the help of industry sources, indicated by (EST.) in the ranking.

For this list, “beauty” includes fragrance, makeup, skin care, body care, sun care, hair care, deodorant, plus cellulite and shaving products. It does not take into account bar soaps, razors, toothpastes, food and diet foods, medicines, vitamins or detergents. The revenues only include sales of beauty products each firm manufactures and do not include business from private-label lines or products distributed for other companies. Information in the main brands section reflects each company’s holdings in 2020.

Year-on-year percentage changes are in reported terms, not on a like-for-like or constant-currency basis. Non-U.S.-based firms’ sales are converted into dollars, according to the 2020 average yearly exchange rate.*

*CURRENCY CONVERSIONS: Sales figures in non-U.S. currencies were converted to the dollar using the following 2020 average exchange rates from Oanda.com: €1=$1.141417; ¥1=$0.009369; £1=$1.283361; 1 KRW=$0.000848; 1 ruble=$0.013894; R1=$0.195787; CNY1=$0.144955; 1 rupee=$0.013508; SFR1=$1.066131; HK1=$0.128924; C1=$0.746203.

1. L’Oréal, Clichy, France.

2020 Beauty Sales:

$31.95 billion, €27.99 billion

-6.3% VS. 2019

Main Brands: Consumer Products: L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic. L’Oréal Luxe: Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl’s, Biotherm, Urban Decay, Shu Uemura, It Cosmetics, Helena Rubinstein, Ralph Lauren, Viktor & Rolf, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Valentino, Mugler, Azzaro, Prada. Professional Products: L’Oréal Professionnel, Redken, Kérastase, Matrix, Pureology. Active Cosmetics: La Roche-Posay, Vichy, SkinCeuticals, CeraVe.

2. Unilever, London, U.K.

2020 Beauty Sales:

$22.17 billion (EST.) €19.42 billion (EST.)

-3.4% VS. 2019 (EST.)

Main Brands: Beauty & Personal Care: AHC, Axe/Lynx, Clear, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Lifebuoy, Love Beauty and Planet, Lux, Nexxus, Pond’s, Rexona/ Sure/Degree, Schmidt’s Naturals, Shea Moisture, Simple, Skinsei, St. Ives, Suave, Sunsilk/Seda/ Sedal, TIGI, TRESemmé, Vaseline, The Right to Shower. Unilever Prestige: Dermalogica, Garancia, Hourglass, Kate Somerville, Living Proof, Murad, Ren Clean Skincare, Tatcha.

3. The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., New York, U.S.

2020 Beauty Sales:

$14.2 billion (EST.)

–11% VS. 2019 (EST.)

Main Brands: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MAC, Kiton, Bobbi Brown, Tommy Hilfiger, Kiton, La Mer, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Michael Kors, Tom Ford Beauty, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, Aerin, Tory Burch, Rodin Olio Lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Glamglow, Kilian Paris, Becca, Too Faced, Dr Jart+, Do the Right Thing.

4. Procter & Gamble, Cincinatti, U.S.

2020 Beauty Sales:

$14 billion (EST.)

+0.7 VS. 2019 (EST.)

Main Brands: Aussie, Hair Food, Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, VS, Walker & Co. (hair care). First Aid Beauty, SK-II, Snowberry (skin care). Olay (skin and body care). Old Spice (hair and body care, deodorant). Gillette (body care, deodorant). The Art of Shaving, Ivory, Safeguard (body care). Native, Secret (deodorant).

5. Shiseido, Tokyo

2020 Beauty Sales:

$8.39 billion (EST.)

¥895 billion (EST.)

-18.4% VS. 2019 (EST.)