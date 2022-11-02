L’Oréal USA Announces 2022 For Women in Science Fellows

L’Oréal USA has announced the 2022 fellows for its For Women in Science program.

This year’s cohort includes Sikoya Ashburn, Sarah Burnett, Marina LaForgia, Sandya Subramanian and Margot Wohl, each of whom will receive funding by the brand to advance research in their respective disciplines.

“This year’s L’Oréal USA For Women in Science fellows exemplify all that we aim to celebrate and accomplish with this program,” said Marissa Pagnani McGowan, L’Oréal’s chief corporate social responsibility and sustainability officer for North America. “We believe it’s imperative to create these opportunities and drive visibility to women in STEM for the next generation of girls and young women.”

In her neuroscientific research, Ashburn focuses on understanding how the cerebellum operates within neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD in order to enhance treatment of such conditions.

Burnett conducts research on the flow of particle-liquid mixtures to better understand the behavior of fluids, which is important in applications such as pharmaceuticals and food processing.

LaForgia’s research in ecology seeks to grasp which plant species’ will be most vulnerable to environmental change, by focusing on seed dispersal of plants.

Seeking to improve the management of chronic migraines and Parkinson’s disease, Subramanian researches wearable monitoring systems that track bodily processes such as heart rate and pain responses.

Wohl’s research aims to tackle the growing mosquito-population and spread of mosquito-borne diseases by studying the egg-laying behavior of the species.

Now in its 19th year, L’Oréal USA’s For Women in Science initiative has invested nearly $5 million to furthering the research of female, postdoctoral scientists.

L’Oréal USA will celebrate this year’s fellows at an awards ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.