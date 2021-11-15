L’Oréal USA Announces 2021 Women in Science Fellows

L’Oréal USA has announced the 2021 fellows for its For Women in Science initiative.

The U.S. division of beauty’s largest manufacturer is providing funding, mentorship and other resources to five postdoctoral scientists across a range of disciplines. To date, the initiative has provided more than $4 million to further scientific research.

The fellows include Darcy McRose, Julie Butler, Brooke Osborne, Brooke Russell and Lilia Xie.

Butler, who researches neurobiology at Stanford University, focuses on how the brain develops and the role of neuroscience in bonds between caregivers and children.

McRose, of the California Institute of Technology, focuses her research on microbiology and biogeochemistry. McRose aims to glean insights on sustainable farming practices, carbon storage and other behaviors from microbe behavior.

Osborne researches biogeochemistry at the United States Geological Survey to see how climate change impacts carbon and nutrient cycling in drier landscapes.

Physicist Russell’s focal point is neutrino, a ubiquitous yet not-well-understood particle.

Xie researches material chemistry at the University California, Berkeley. She investigates the creation of materials at the atomic level, as well as their potential applications in technology.

For more from WWD.com, see:

L’Oréal USA Hits Carbon-Neutral Milestone

L’Oréal USA Receives Intersectional Equity Certification

Inside the ‘Green Science’ of Beauty