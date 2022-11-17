L’Oréal USA Appoints Amy Whang President of Maybelline, Garnier and Essie

L’Oréal USA has tapped a new president for its Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie brands.

Effective immediately, Amy Whang will take on the role, and will also join the company’s management committee. She succeeds Alanna McDonald, who held the position since 2019.

A L’Oréal veteran, Whang most recently served as general manager at IT Cosmetics, and has previously held roles at Maybelline New York, Kiehl’s, Lancôme and L’Oréal Paris.

In her new position, Whang will report to Nathalie Gerschtein, president of the company’s North America consumer products division.

During her time at Maybelline as senior vice president, Amy and her team spearheaded the brand’s Brave Together mental health initiative in 2020, which has sought to continuously support those dealing with anxiety and depression through tools and resources.

A number of high-level executive moves have been afoot at L’Oréal USA this year, including David Greenberg’s February appointment as chief executive officer, and Sanford Browne’s promotion to president of research and innovation for North America.

In September, the company revealed its plans to open a $140 million, 250,000-square-foot Research and Innovation Center in Clark, New Jersey, to strengthen its scientific and technological research across hair, skin and makeup.

L’Oréal was the biggest beauty manufacturer in 2021, according to Beauty Inc’s annual Top 100 ranking. The company surpassed $38.19 billion in sales across its brand portfolio, with L’Oréal USA being the largest subsidiary of the L’Oréal Group.