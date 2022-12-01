L’Oréal USA Appoints Rahquel Purcell First Chief Transformation Officer for North America

L’Oréal USA has named its first chief transformation officer for the North America region.

Rahquel Purcell, who has been with the company for seven years and most recently served as chief operations officer, North America, will take on the role.

In the position, Purcell will evolve and advance the brand’s operating processes and functions.

“As the largest subsidiary of L’Oréal Group, our ability to proactively respond to the changing landscape of the market is key in driving our continued growth and industry leadership,” said David Greenberg, L’Oréal USA’s chief executive officer and president of North America, in a statement.

“The development of the Transformation Office under Rahquel’s leadership is an opportunity to continuously drive an ambitious, strategic evolution of our business model across operations and functions, organizational design, core business tools and more.”

Before joining L’Oréal in 2016, Purcell spent 23 years at Procter & Gamble, where she oversaw supply chain, manufacturing and packaging operations.

This appointment marks the latest in a series of recent reshuffles at L’Oréal Group. Last month, L’Oréal USA named Amy Whang president of the Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie brands, and in September, L’Oréal tapped Umesh Phadke as chief transformation officer for Singapore.

As of March, Alexander Hay is chief transformation officer for L’Oréal’s consumer products division worldwide.

In August, L’Oréal USA opened its Los Angeles headquarters, marking the company’s first outside of New York City. Greenberg told Beauty Inc in an interview that he was optimistic the hub would be “an engine of growth” for the company, which saw a 23.5 percent increase in sales during the first half of the year.