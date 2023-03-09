L’Oréal USA Gives Grant to Skin of Color Society

L’Oréal USA is giving a $100,000 to the Skin of Color Society, which “advocates for research and education on the diagnosis of skin diseases in individuals with skin of color,” according to a statement from the beauty giant’s U.S. division.

That sum will be distributed among five dermatologists and scientists for career development and research work. The recipients will be announced at the SOCS Symposium, taking place in New Orleans on March 16.

“We at L’Oréal are committed to helping bridge the gap for people of color and the dermatological conditions that affect them, as they are often underrepresented in research and health care,” said Sanford Brown, the company’s president of research and innovation in North America, in a statement. “Through the dedicated work of our research and innovation team, we have been able to advance science and solutions that benefit diverse populations for many years.”

Though the grant comes from L’Oréal as a parent company, several of its brands have similar partnerships. Last year, La Roche-Posay kicked off a Diversity in Dermatology Fellowship for Underrepresented in Medicine at Howard University’s medical school, which is aimed at diversifying dermatology as a medical specialty.

Similary, CeraVe established a fund at the same school last year, with the goal of increasing representation in clinical research, both in terms of participants and the researchers behind them.

“This funding will provide crucial resources for young dermatologists to further their academic careers and improve the lives of those with skin of color through research and innovation,” said Valerie M. Harvey, president of the Skin of Color Society, in the statement.