L’Oréal USA Hits Carbon-Neutral Milestone

“L’Oréal’s sustainability ambition is a transformational effort that has touched every department, becoming a source of pride, inspiration and education for all our 11,000 U.S. employees,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president and chief executive officer, L’Oréal USA in a statement.

“Our brands and products are some of the most recognizable in the world, and more than [two] out every [three] products we sell in the United States are manufactured here. Our customers can be proud their products are made in facilities that use 100 percent renewable energy. While we are proud of these achievements, we know this is not enough to meet the moment we are in today and must push ourselves ever farther to meet the climate crisis head-on,” he continued.

The company credits a multifaceted strategy for achieving carbon neutrality, which means optimizing energy by means of more efficient furnishings and machines, focusing on renewable energy sources, sourcing energy locally and relying on renewable gas from landfills for heating.

As a part of its overarching sustainability goals, L’Oréal aims to shrink all of its emissions (including scope three emissions, which include employee transportation) by 25 percent by 2030, and to achieve overall carbon neutrality by 2050.

The news also comes in tandem with a new coalition of beauty conglomerates aiming to rank the sustainability of their beauty products. Henkel, Natura & Co., L’Oréal USA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Unilever have joined forces to create a scorecard for beauty manufacturers used to rank the environmental impacts of their products.

