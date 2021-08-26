L’Oréal USA Receives Intersectional Equity Certification

L’Oréal USA has become the first company to receive EDGEplus certification, which evaluates intersectional equality.

EDGE’s [Economic Dividends for Gender Equality] new Plus certification aims to allow companies to measure pay equality beyond gender, and to include race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and nationality.

“L’Oréal USA’s investment in EDGE and the EDGEplus certification underscores our responsibility to consistently measure gender equity through various dimensions of diversity — race/ethnicity, gender identity, disability, age and veteran status — in a sustainable way,” said Angela Guy, L’Oréal USA’s chief diversity and inclusion officer.

To receive the new certification, L’Oréal developed an internal pay measurement tool to track pay equality globally.

The process began in January, and included a comprehensive review of L’Oréal USA’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies as well as statistical analysis of the entire U.S. workforce of more than 11,000 employees. L’Oréal also surveyed 3,500 employees on their perceptions of the company’s culture, fairness of opportunities, pay equity and flexible work arrangements.

You May Also Like

The results showed that the U.S. division of the beauty business exceeded the EDGEplus requirements for pay equity, and that the company had “virtually eliminat[ed] a pay gap based on gender,” according to a statement.

L’Oréal USA was initially EDGE certified in 2014, a metric that centers primarily on gender equity.

Stéphane Rinderknech, L’Oréal USA president and chief executive officer, said in a statement, “It is reassuring to have a partner like EDGE to validate the path we have taken and support us in the next steps we must take to achieve our goals.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Fashion Fair Is Back With Cleaner Ingredients, Actress KiKi Layne As the Face

The Satisfaction of Sounds: Beauty ASMR Videos Take Off on TikTok

Gen Z Makeup Trends, Explained By Makeup Artists