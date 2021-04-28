L’Oréal USA, currently based in New York City, is heading west.

The French beauty giant plans to open a second company location in El Segundo, Calif., near Los Angeles, in early 2022. The space will serve as West Coast headquarters for L’Oréal Group’s largest subsidiary, unifying its California-based brands like NYX Professional Makeup, Urban Decay and Pulp Riot.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to invest in the expansion and future of our business,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA, in a statement. “California has become a global stage for creativity, innovation, trends, diversity and talent in the beauty industry — and, as a result, it has become a driving force of our business. We are excited at the prospect of our brand teams coming together to build the future of beauty in the Los Angeles area.”

The new hub, located at 888 North Douglas Street, will also house L’Oréal’s Professional Products Academy — marking the hairdressing school’s first West Coast location (the other is in New York City). Sitting on a 25-acre campus, the entirety is expected be more than 100,000 square feet of office and communal spaces. Real estate developer Hackman Capital Partners has been tapped for its development, while Blitz is handling architecture and design. L’Oréal notes that select employees will be working both in-office and remotely (two days a week), as part of a new company approach influenced by COVID-19.

It was in June 2016 that L’Oréal USA opened its first location, based in Manhattan in Hudson Yards. While overseeing around 35 beauty brands, L’Oréal USA has generated more than $7 billion in sales annually, according to the company.