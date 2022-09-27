L’Oréal USA to Open New Jersey Research and Innovation Center

L’Oréal USA is opening a new Research and Innovation Center in Clark, New Jersey.

In a statement released Tuesday, the company revealed its existing facilities in the area, which have been around for more than 60 years, are to be replaced by the $140 million, 250,000-square-foot center, which will strengthen L’Oréal’s scientific and technological research across hair, skin and makeup.

“This historic investment in our new Research and Innovation Center is an important milestone for L’Oréal USA as we continue to put science at the heart of all that we do to serve our American consumers with more innovative, inclusive and sustainable beauty products,” said David Greenberg, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA, in a statement.

Construction for the center, which will unite about 550 employees across all areas of the company’s North America Research & Innovation Division, is already underway, and the facility is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

“The U.S. is a unique market, and our strong presence in this highly collaborative environment will empower us to provide an even higher standard of quality, efficacy and safety for our consumers,” said Sanford Browne, North America president of research and innovation. “With cutting-edge science and technology, advanced digital tools and data and a focus on green chemistry, we will continue to invent the future of beauty.”

In August, L’Oréal USA opened its West Coast headquarters in El Segunda, California, a move that Greenberg, who was appointed CEO in February after a nearly 30-year tenure at the company, told WWD was long in the making. Globally, the company also debuted a youth employment program.