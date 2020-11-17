L’Oréal USA revealed the 2020 recipients of its For Women in Science fellowship.

The program, in its 17th incarnation, gives $60,000 research grants to five female postdoctoral scientists. According to a statement from L’Oréal, the grant has given more than $4 million in funding to 85 different scientists since its inception.

“L’Oréal USA’s 2020 For Women in Science Fellows represent a depth of expertise across the scientific spectrum, and we are inspired by the world-changing work they are doing. At a time in which we are constantly reminded of the importance of science, it is all the more critical to be supporting the representation of women in STEM,” said Danielle Azoulay, vice president of corporate social responsibility & sustainability, L’Oréal USA, in the statement.

This year’s award winners represent a wide range of disciplines, from biology to engineering. They are Cara Brook, Wendy Brown, Kayla Nguyen, Nancy Padilla-Coreano, and Silvania da Silva Teixeira.

Focusing on the coronavirus, Brook conducts her research in the department of integrative biology at the University of California, Berkeley. Currently, her research focuses on bats’ resilience to the virus.

Also seeking medical solutions is Brown, who conducts her research in biomedical engineering at the University of California, Irvine. Her objectives include growing cartilage for use in surgery.

Teixeira concentrates on diseases, too. Researching at the University of Colorado, Teixeira is studying oral treatments of late-stage type 2 diabetes.

Systems neurobiology is the focus of Padilla-Coreano, who conducts her research at the Salk Institute of Biological Studies, San Diego. Padilla-Coreano studies how the brain processes and records social dominance.

Nguyen’s projects are universally applicable, focusing on the photographing of atoms with an electron microscope. Her research, at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, aids drug delivery systems and computer processing.

Although L’Oréal USA could not host its normal in-person event for the fellows, the awardees took part in a roundtable on Tuesday to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has affected career advancement for post-doctoral women. On Nov. 18, L’Oréal USA will host a networking lunch, and on Dec. 2, will host a panel discussion with scientists from its R&I division.

The fellowship program is the U.S. iteration of a longer-standing partnership, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards, which features just under 50 regional initiatives globally. For the U.S. fellowship, applications are handled by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

