By  on March 18, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal’s chief digital officer Lubomira Rochet has been named WFA Global Marketer of the Year 2019, the beauty giant announced on Wednesday.

The accolade was given by the World Federation of Advertisers in acknowledgement of Rochet’s work in leading L’Oréal’s “digital transformation,” the company said.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers