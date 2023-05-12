Los Angeles’ Beauty Row: Larchmont Boulevard

The first Thirteen Lune shop has opened on Larchmont Boulevard in Los Angeles, joining a lineup of beauty stores on the lively street. Pedestrian-friendly, with a rich history and a small-town feel, the stretch is the hub of Larchmont Village — a half-square-mile neighborhood in central L.A. by Hancock Park.

In March, Credo Beauty expanded to the area a few doors down, following Malin + Goetz — on the block since 2012. Two years later came Diptyque, then Bluemercury in another two. MAC Cosmetics arrived in 2017 before closing down. But standing strong — and the first among the bunch to arrive — is Larchmont Beauty Center, a neighborhood staple since 1992.

There’s also DMH Aesthetics, the cosmetic spa providing treatments like Emsulpt and Morpheus8, as well as facial clinic Skin Laundry.

Here’s a look at Larchmont Boulevard’s growing and bustling beauty community

New Kid on the Block: Thirteen Lune

120 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90004

Nyakio Grieco Maddie Cordoba/WWD

Launched in 2020 as an e-commerce beauty website with the aim of supporting diverse founders, Thirteen Lune now has physical shelf space for its goods. Ninety percent of brands are created by people of color, while 10 percent are dedicated to fostering allyship.

“We always knew we would be omnichannel,” said founder Nyakio Grieco, who launched the business with Patrick Herning in the midst of a global pandemic and racial reckoning. “We knew retail would be back.…Why we’re seeing so many people return to an in-store experience is that we all miss the ability to connect face to face, experience one another, learn from one another.”

Larchmont Village has been her community since 2008, when she moved to the neighborhood. She can walk to the store, she said. “What was really important to me is that it’s not just another beauty store. That it’s actually a place for people to gather in community.”

The 1,700-square-foot space carries her newest brand Relevant, as well as the likes of Liha Beauty, Glosshood and Bomba Curls.

The Original: Larchmont Beauty Center

Larchmont Beauty Center on Larchmont Boulevard. Maddie Cordoba/WWD

208 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90004

It was in 1992 that Sharon and Fred Cohanim opened Larchmont Beauty Center, offering health and beauty goods. The married couple met in Iran before relocating to L.A. more than 40 years ago. The space is a hybrid of a beauty shop and old-school pharmacy. Alongside rows lined up with all categories of beauty goods, they offer eyeglasses, cosmetic mirrors and hair accessories.

The duo has an online shop with a wide assortment of products; many brands inside target skin care and sun protection, with Epicuren, Avène and Supergoop. Makeup selections include all kinds of color cosmetics, while leaning on summer go-tos including Coola tinted sunscreens and Fresh lip balms. Naturally, they carry hair care (from René Furterer to Rahua), nail care, fragrance and a few home items like candles. There are also services available in store — for hairstyling, nails, facials and waxing — though only hair is offered at the moment.

New York in L.A.: Malin + Goetz

Malin + Goetz on Larchmont Boulevard. Maddie Cordoba/WWD

238 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90004

Founded in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City in 2004 by Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, the business called L.A. home eight years later in 2012. The original location was around the corner from where the two lived; in L.A., they sought a comparable, homey community spirit. The walkability factor and charm of the area is what drew them to Larchmont.

“We wanted something similar when we decided to open in L.A.,” Goetz told WWD. They spent a month getting to know the street and opened a minimal and stylish 950-square-foot store. “What we liked about it is it isn’t overly slick. It is very much a neighborhood.”

The Frenchy: Diptyque Larchmont

Diptyque on Larchmont Boulevard. Maddie Cordoba/WWD

202 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90004

The luxury French candle and fragrance house turned to Larchmont when unveiling its first L.A. store in 2014.

Founded in 1961 by artistic friends — Christiane Gautrot, Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet Story — the business showcased fabric designs before introducing scented candles two years later. Aubépine, Cannelle and Thé were the first three (hawthorn, cinnamon and tea) before the brand expanded with countless more scents. It was in 1968 that they launched their first eau de toilette, L’Eau. Today, along with candles and personal fragrances, Diptyque offers home diffusers and body care.

Other L.A. locations are at Beverly Hills, The Grove and Pacific Palisades.

Luxe Beauty: Bluemercury

Bluemercury on Larchmont Boulevard. Maddie Cordoba/WWD

158 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90004

Launched in 1999 by Marla Malcolm Beck and her husband Barry Beck, Bluemercury was an e-commerce business before opening shop.

Based in Washington, D.C., the beauty store came to Larchmont in 2016. It had been acquired by Macy’s a year earlier, with 115 locations by then. Now, there are more than 180 stores, and the Larchmont store is one of six in the L.A. area.

Specializing in luxury cosmetics, prices are on the higher end with brands like Chantecaille, La Mer and Oribe. Along with skin care, cosmetics, perfume, hair, bath and body, Bluemercury in Larchmont provides services: facials and brow waxing treatments.

California Clean: Credo Beauty

Credo on Larchmont Boulevard. Maddie Cordoba/WWD

136 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90004

The “clean” beauty retailer opened its second L.A. location in Larchmont. Its 12th store nationwide, it’s located in the renovated Larchmont Mercantile. Many local brands are found inside; there are about 80 in total, including California-based favorites OSEA, Kosas, Klur and Ilia.

Annie Jackson, who cofounded Credo Beauty in San Francisco in 2014, has called Larchmont Boulevard “a charming street” and said it was a no-brainer joining its community. “It made so much sense to open Credo there.”