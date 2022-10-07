Lottie London Launches ‘Vampire Diaries’-inspired ‘Blood for Beauty’ Campaign

Lottie London is taking an entertainment-themed approach to incentivize Gen Z to donate blood.

The vegan cosmetics brand has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch its “Vampire Diaries”-inspired Love Sucks collection, which includes an eye shadow palette, lip tints, a pH color-changing blush and multicolored face pens. Ranging in price from $4.98 to $9.98, the range is available exclusively at Walmart.

The collection is one part of the brand’s “Blood for Beauty” campaign, which is running through the month of October and allows consumers to get the Love Sucks line for free if they post a photo or video of themselves at a blood donation center using the hashtag #BloodForBeauty and tag Lottie London’s Instagram or TikTok handles.

“Gen Z’s are the generation of true changemakers of this world,” said Nora Zukauskaite, marketing director at Lottie London. “The paradox, though, is that they are [one of the] generations who donates blood the least, when they can help the most.”

Data from Statista indicates only 16 percent of U.S. adults between the ages of 18 to 34 donated blood in 2021. With blood banks across the country grappling with critical shortages, the need to raise awareness and encourage blood donations among those who are eligible has grown increasingly prevalent.

While “Vampire Diaries” has been off the air for several years, its cultural impact lingers. Lottie London, which also launched “Gossip Girl” and “My Little Pony” collections in recent years, seized the opportunity to bring awareness to this cause — and commemorate Halloween — through Gen Z’s nostalgia for the show.