LoveShackFancy Unveils Fragrance Trio

LoveShackFancy’s beauty plans are coming into focus, and so far, they’ve come in threes.

The brand, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary by inaugurating its beauty division, is gearing up to launch three fragrances on Sept. 6, when they will be sold on sephora.com as well as on LoveShackFancy’s website and in its stores. An in-store rollout will ensue with Sephora on Sept. 15.

Prices range from $32 for 10ml to $125 for 75ml.

The three fragrances are called Forever in Love, Moondance and Bohème, and were respectively developed by Firmenich’s Honorine Blanc, Firmenich’s Frank Voelkl and IFF’s Yves Cassar.

All variations of florals, the fragrances ladder up to founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s rose-colored vision for the brand that has garnered it such a strong following. “Fragrance has always been a part of our DNA since the very beginning, because flowers are at the heart and soul of everything we do as a company,” she said, adding that customers had repeatedly asked her for a scent offering.

Each bottle is designed with vintage prints from LoveShackFancy’s archives, and the shape drew inspiration from vintage perfume bottles. “We collected so many different bows and bottles and vases to come up with this,” Hessel Cohen said. “This bow [on the cap] is made of five different pieces; it’s very complex and was quite challenging.”

Hessel Cohen opted to build out her own internal beauty business as opposed to working with a licensee. According to the beauty business’ general manager, Stephanie Supko, the vision is to add another touchpoint with LoveShackFancy shoppers.

“Our LoveShackFancy stores create this environment for our customer to come in and experience the world of LoveShackFancy, and beauty is just another category within the whole world of LoveShackFancy,” Supko said. “It’s going to be natural for the customer to come in, style their whole outfit for a special occasion, and fragrance is such a big part of customers’ lives. It just fits with the whole maximalism and special mentality of LoveShackFancy.”

Executives didn’t comment on sales, but industry sources anticipate the beauty business to reach between $20 million and $30 million in retail sales in the next three years.

Beauty is just the latest category in a slew of expansions for the brand. “We had started with ready-to-wear, then it turned into home, and it was all a natural expansion,” said Stacy Lilien, the brand’s president. “Rebecca had kids, and it became a mommy-and-me moment. Our little girl business evolved from there, and then we’ve learned a lot as a brand during our collaborations.” Those collaborators include Bandier, Hurley, Supergoop and the Gap, among others.

LoveShackFancy’s multigenerational consumer base is also part of its business viability. “They have quite a following and they’re just so true to their brand DNA and their codes,” said Carye Campbell, vice president of fragrance merchandising at Sephora. “They are all beautiful florals that are also modern, and they have that vintage-yet-modern twist that makes it relevant from young girls to their moms.”