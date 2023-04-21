Lumene Names Adrian Innergård New Chief Executive Officer

Finnish skin care brand Lumene has tapped Adrian Innergård as its new chief executive officer.

Innergård hails from Perrigo, where he served as CEO of Perrigo Northern Europe, and oversaw global direct-to-consumer operations. He succeeds Johan Berg, and aims to cultivate increased global momentum for Lumene in his new position.

“Living in the Nordics, you always see and hear about Lumene, but from an international perspective, [the brand] is almost like a hidden gem because its historical business has mostly been in Finland,” said Innergård, adding that the brand has seen recent traction in China and has its eye on growth in the U.S. and U.K. markets in particular.

Lumene entered the U.S. in 2003 and has been steadily growing its business in the region since, selling stock keeping units such as its Glow Boost Essence, $35.99, and Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream, $29.99, at mass market doors such as Target Corp., Walmart Inc. and CVS Pharmacy. In 2021, Scandinavian private equity firm Verdane took a majority stake in the company.

“I am happy to hand over my role to Adrian Innergård; I am convinced that Adrian, with the rest of the team, will continue the progressive development of Lumene and further build on the internationalization of this amazing brand,” said Berg, who is retiring, but continues at Lumene as a member of the board.