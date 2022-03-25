Luminess Brings Air to Hair Care, Adjacent Categories

Luminess is putting the air in hair care — literally.

The devices manufacturer has developed a new airbrush system to be used across hair care, skin care, makeup and self-tanning. The device, which utilizes a different head for each category, launches in skin care and hair care next month.

Called the Breeze Duo, prices for the device range from $129 to $229, depending on the category, configuration and corresponding serums. Heads are sold separately for $35, and the skin care, hair care and makeup refill products range from $30 to $50. They are launching initially on Luminess’ website, with retail partners to roll out the product in the following months.

The launch sits at the nexus of two categories gaining steam: prestige hair care, one of beauty’s hottest categories, and the smaller devices segment, which has picked up momentum in the wake of the pandemic.

Luminess has offered airbrush technology for makeup in the past, which performed well throughout the pandemic given its touchless nature. The brand did not comment on sales, although industry sources said they exceeded $100 million at retail in 2021.

“Last year, we started to refocus our business because of supply chain issues, and we knew that customers in China were using our airbrush systems with skin care,” said Andrew Videira, chief marketing and product officer, Luminess. “When we found the right velocity and pressure to use on our device, we realized there is no device that does makeup, skin care and hair care.”

The device first launched with makeup late last year, in partnership with the brand’s artist in residence, makeup artist Pati Dubroff. “Pati’s thing is a natural complexion, but she uses a vaporizer to hydrate the skin before doing makeup,” Videira said. “She asked if she could use the airbrush for makeup and skin care, and we said she could do both.”

Airbrushed pigment to touch up hairlines and undyed roots sits alongside two different scalp serums in the hair care lineup. “The ability to add formula that mimics hair, while also being water-resistant, for us was really, really important,” Videira said. The two scalp serums also focus on exfoliation and an anti-inflammatory scalp oil, with more down the line.

For customers already acquainted with the brand, the detachable hair heads can also be used with the brand’s Aerocleanse device. One of the skin care device heads also comes with a microneedling roller.

“Hair care is new to us, and the reason why is we’re focusing on this whole idea of delivering beauty. We want to create a product and a device that replaces 17 others,” Videira said. “Younger consumers don’t use a ton of makeup, but we know she loves her skin care and hair care. It’s interesting how different the consumers are, and this idea of democratizing beauty is important to us.”

Technology of this caliber is new to the market, Videira said, adding that it disperses the product in a more targeted way to maximize formulas. “We’re getting about 20 times better absorption than traditional skin care serums,” Videira said. “So long as the serums are thin enough, you can use other serums that are from other brands, too.”

