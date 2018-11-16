Arianators can now bathe like their favorite pop star thanks to a new product launch from Lush.

In July, Ariana Grande released the visuals to her song “God Is A Woman,” from her latest studio album “Sweetener.” The video shows Grande, wearing a nude bodysuit painted by Alexa Meade, bathing in a pool of various pink and purple hues. Following the video’s release, Grande megafans, aka Arianators, called upon Lush via Twitter to create a bath bomb inspired by the scene, and on Nov. 22, they will finally get exactly that.

Created by Lush product inventor Jack Constantine, the “Goddess” bath bomb gets its name from Grande’s popular video. The product, which retails for $8.95, is vegan and cruelty-free and includes notes of oudh and sandalwood. Jasmine, osmanthus and rose oil are incorporated for relaxation, and fair trade organic cocoa butter, shea butter and liquid argan oil provide moisturizing properties.

The “Goddess” bath bomb is the latest beauty product inspired by social media. In June, MAC released an Aaliyah tribute collection, which came to fruition thanks to Instagram. Fans of the late singer sent the idea for a collaboration trending online — so much so that MAC couldn’t ignore the buzz.

