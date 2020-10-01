PARIS – Luxe Pack Monaco will not be holding a physical trade show in 2020, its organizer IDICE announced on Thursday.

The cancellation comes due to recent governmental measures limiting the number of people allowed to be gathered in one place, and travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As international health measures are being reinforced day by day, it is now impossible for us to guarantee a show that meets the exacting demands offered by Luxe Pack Monaco for 34 years,” Nathalie Curvat, managing director of IDICE, said in a statement.

Luxe Pack Monaco was originally scheduled to take place from Sept. 28 to 30, then in June the dates were moved to Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

The new dates for the physical show are now Sept. 27 to 29, 2021, in Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum.

However, before that, in November, IDICE will launch the digital platform My Luxe Pack, which will be open to everyone and showcase the exhibitors, their innovations and bestsellers.

The 2019 Luxe Pack Monaco session registered 9,240 attendees, of which 52 percent came from outside of France, from 98 countries.