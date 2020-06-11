PARIS — Luxe Pack Monaco, the leading high-end trade show for the packaging industry, said Thursday that it has rescheduled its next session, now set to run Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

It formerly was slated to take place from Sept. 28 to 30, and organizers cited the shift in dates as adapting to the interrupted launch cycle due to the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 outbreak delayed the cycles of launches for many packaging manufacturers and luxury brands,” Luxe Pack said in a statement. “This is why Luxe Pack has decided to support the industry and acknowledge this delay.

“Postponing the show will also enable the industry to benefit from the increased reopening of borders,” it continued.

Luxe Pack said an inventory of turnkey booths will be available in the Grimaldi Forum, where all the rooms are to be made available to brands for the upcoming session.

A digital platform is to be added, meant to confederate the Luxe Pack communities built up in the cities where the organizer hosts shows — Monaco, New York, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

Prices will be discounted for most hotels in Monaco, and “the show management and the Grimaldi Forum is setting up a system that complies with the highest levels of hygiene and health security, starting from Nice Airport to the venue,” Luxe Pack said.