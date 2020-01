Luxury Brand Partners, the incubator that built Oribe, Pulp Riot and a slew of other brands, has received a $50 million minority investment from Bookend Capital Partners.

LBP chief executive officer Tevya Finger said he expects Bookend and its founder Alexander Panos to be involved in multiple areas of the business, including executive placement. Panos, a former TSG managing director, will also join LBP’s board.