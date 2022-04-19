LVMH Beauty Teams With Origin Materials

PARIS – LVMH Beauty has inked a multiyear capacity reservation agreement to buy sustainable, carbon-negative materials for fragrance and cosmetics packaging from Origin Materials Inc.

As part of the strategic partnership, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton division will purchase sustainable, carbon-negative polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, from the West Sacramento, Calif.-based company.

These days, beauty makers are ramping up their sustainability efforts in everything from product packaging to formulation and distribution.

LVMH said PET made with Origin technology is functionally the same as petroleum-based PET, but with a much lower carbon footprint, due to the fact it is made from sustainable wood residues that capture carbon. Origin PET is as recyclable as fossil-based PET within the existing infrastructure, which is key to creating a circular economy with a highly reduced carbon footprint, according to LVMH.

“At LVMH, with our Life 360 program, we made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in a near future,” Claude Martinez, executive president and managing director LVMH Beauty, said in a statement, referring to the targets LVMH set on the environmental front for 2030.

“Origin’s bioplastic technologies are playing a crucial role in helping LVMH achieve our sustainability targets without any compromise on quality,” he continued.

Origin material is being used for packaging in LVMH brands, including Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy and Guerlain.

“Our mission of enabling the world’s transition to sustainable materials as fast as possible is completely aligned with LVMH’s ambitious environmental initiatives,” said Rich Riley, co-chief executive officer of Origin Materials.

For more than 10 years, Origin has developed a platform to turn carbon in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass into useful materials while capturing carbon.

“Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastic, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys and more with an approximately $1 trillion addressable market,” according to LVMH.

“In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues,” the group added.

