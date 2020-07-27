MAC Cosmetics has landed at Asos U.S.

Starting today, the makeup label will be included in the online retailer’s “Face + Body” roster for the American market. The brand is already part of the Asos beauty assortment for other countries, comprising the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

The linkup between the parties for the U.S. telegraphs Asos’ commitment to expanding and strengthening its American cosmetics offering, which counts brands such as Benefit, Charlotte Tilbury and The Ordinary, to name a few.

“Asos x MAC is so right and so now. Both brands align in bringing quality, creativity and self-expression to fashion and beauty,” said Fatima Thomas, MAC Cosmetics’ senior artist for North America. “Having an artistry-driven cosmetic brand like MAC on the Asos platform allows consumers the convenience and imagination to do amazing self-styling from head-to-toe.”

The first range available online will showcase 474 options, including different colorways, with new drops monthly. Hero products will comprise the brand’s Prep + Prime Fix+ spray, the Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear concealer, the In Extreme Dimension mascara, the Matte lipsticks and Lipglass glosses as well as eyeshadow palettes.

To mark the U.S. debut, MAC Cosmetics and Asos also collaborated on a dedicated campaign featuring street-cast models hailing from different parts of the country. The images will appear on the retailer’s platform.

Earlier this month, MAC Cosmetics also unveiled a linkup with entertainer and Harlem native Teyana Taylor. The bold, Nineties-themed collection features essentials such as lipsticks, lip pencils and the Mineralize Skinfinish highlighter-bronzer, all in electric neon packaging.

As reported, last month the brand launched Underground, an ongoing series of drops available to MAC insiders in small batches and available online in quantities of 1,000, with each product being hand-numbered. MAC Underground’s first item was a prismatic, rainbow-hued highlighter — a nod to Pride Month and the LGBTQ community, which MAC has supported for more than two decades through its Viva Glam fund.