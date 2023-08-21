MAC Cosmetics Gets In on ‘Skinification’ of Makeup With New Serum-powered Foundation

MAC Cosmetics is going big on skin — even when it comes to makeup.

The brand’s new Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation, $46, features an 80 percent serum base and aims to serve as the radiant-finish counterpart to the brand’s longstanding matte Studio Fix Fluid Foundation.

The formula comes in 56 shades and taps 33 skin care ingredients such as vitamin E, olive and jojoba oils and a 10 percent hyaluronic acid solution.

“With this launch, we’re hoping to attract a Gen Z, multiethnic, young Millennial consumer,” said Rachel Lockett, vice president of marketing at MAC, noting the brand’s existing foundation consumer skews Gen X — MAC is known for pigmented products — and that face product sales constitute the largest part of the brand’s business, from a category perspective.

Though MAC counts two existing radiant-finish foundations — its Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation and Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation — this launch marks the brand’s foray into skin care infused makeup, a trend that young, value-driven consumers want.

“At this point, skinification [of makeup] has touched nearly every category. Face is where we’re starting most intuitively, but we’re looking to bring it across a lot of our portfolio,” said Lockett, adding the first half of 2024 will see the brand bring such hybrid innovations to its lip catalogue.

MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation. courtesy

Now available at MAC stores and Ulta Beauty, the foundation will roll out to the brand’s full distribution, which includes Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk and Nordstrom, beginning Sept. 7.

Though Lockett did not comment on sales expectations for the launch, industry sources estimate Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation could do $50 million in retail sales during its first year on the market.

“We’re pulling out all the marketing levers for this launch — it’s actually going to be the most creators MAC has ever worked with in a paid capacity on any launch, to truly represent the depth and breadth of the shade inclusivity,” said Lockett, naming TikTok heavy-hitters Monet McMichael, Stephanie Hui and Jodie Woods among those the brand is harnessing to promote the launch.

MAC will also offer free 10-day foundation samples in more than 750 U.S. doors — a first for the brand.

“Consumers can come in and get their shade matched, and then similarly, online, we’ve developed a foundation finder for people to find their [Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation] shade using their existing Studio Fix Fluid shade,” Lockett said.

Earlier this year, MAC bolstered its skin care business by introducing a Hyper Real line, consisting of a cleansing oil, serum and moisturizer priced from $48 to $55, and a $37 application brush. The range was nearly four years in the making, and sought “to build a discipline around skin artistry,” said Drew Elliott, MAC’s global creative director, in an interview with WWD at the time.

Previously, the brand offered a Studio Moisture Cream, Complete Comfort Cream and a number of primers and makeup removers.

“It takes a long time to build a skin care brand, but where MAC has come in and can offer a strong point of difference is by bringing in high-performance skin care that delivers on improving your skin, but also enhances your makeup,” Lockett said.

The ethos guiding MAC’s Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation is not so different.

“We know that [younger consumers] are also the ones that are demanding this lighter coverage, skin care benefits, radiant finish and we think this launch is going to meet their needs perfectly,” Lockett said.