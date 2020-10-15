MAC Cosmetics is rolling out same-day delivery via Postmates.

The cosmetics company is the first in the U.S. to partner with Postmates, a popular delivery service that works with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers, on contactless delivery of its beauty products. Starting today, MAC customers purchasing online can pay $7.95 to have their products delivered within a two-hour time frame — so long as they are already within 10 miles of a MAC freestanding store.

MAC’s Postmates partnership launches as the company anticipates the holiday season and accounts for changing consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. Though MAC offers same-day pickup at its stores, Postmates’ contactless delivery is another option for customers looking to limit interactions due to COVID-19.

The most popular days of the week to order from MAC for same-day delivery are Wednesday and Thursday, according to MAC.

In an e-mail to WWD, Stephanie Schwab Bolivar, MAC’s vice president of global e-commerce, said the company’s online sales have experienced “up to triple-digit growth” since the beginning of 2020.

“Consumers are shopping online for our products during the pandemic more than ever before,” Bolivar said. “We continue to look at ways to make our online shopping experience even more accessible and convenient. We’re also investing in expanding online shopping tools like our Virtual Try-On feature, which uses augmented reality technology to enable consumers to instantly sample products on pictures or live videos of themselves while shopping from home.”

In September, MAC revealed it is piloting a retail concept, MAC Innovation Lab, in Queens, N.Y. Throughout the pandemic, the company has invested in augmented reality, which has helped its online consumer engagement to increase threefold.

