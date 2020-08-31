Long live glam, indeed: MAC’s Viva Glam campaign has gotten a new life with a new ambassador — Spanish pop star Rosalía.

The campaign, which donates 100 percent of product sales to its fund for HIV and AIDS, is hitting year 26 with the announcement. It will also aim to bring a focus on the health and rights of girls and women internationally. For the star’s iteration of the campaign, she collaborated with MAC on a limited-edition matte red lipstick called VG26. The brand will be selling the lipstick, along with three other shades, in select retail locations for $19.

Drew Elliott, global creative director and senior vice president of MAC, said Rosalía has been on the brand’s radar for the past year. “When we look at Viva Glam throughout the 26 years, it’s always been focused on mega talent, it’s kind of a rite of passage,” Elliott said. “She’s taken the world by storm, and she’s truly a superstar and record breaker. From a creative perspective, Rosalía is known for her iconic red looks, and pairing that with a fiery red lipstick is quite fantastic,” he added.

“Makeup is a way that I can communicate with myself and my fans,” Rosalía said in a statement exclusively provided to WWD. “I love experimenting with colors, textures and the same way I love playing with anything else because it’s visual.”

In its 26 years, the campaign has counted the likes of Lady Gaga, Lil’ Kim and, most recently, model Winnie Harlow as ambassadors.

Rosalía, whose collaborators include filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar and rapper Travis Scott, also caught the brand’s eye with her celebration of Spanish culture. “Making this truly global is important to us, and she’s done that through her music, bringing her culture to life,” Elliott said. “We’re always looking to support local communities, and I think she’s the perfect pairing.” She is also the brand’s first Viva Glam spokesperson from Spain, Elliott said.

Elliott highlighted the campaign’s larger objective to internationalize its efforts. The campaign, which has given more than $500 million since its inception in 1994, has had a more generous year than usual, having given $10 million to coronavirus pandemic relief this spring.

