MAC Cosmetics is joining in on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The cosmetics company announced today that it is donating $10 million to 250 global organizations working to help those impacted by COVID-19. The allotment comes via MAC’s Viva Glam Fund, the 26-year-old charitable campaign that has raised more than $500 million since its inception.

“The original concept of what Viva Glam was all about was using community to raise money for people affected by health crises who were least able to defend and or care for themselves,” said John Demsey, Esteé Lauder Cos. Inc. executive group president. “For basically a quarter of a century, MAC Cosmetics and the Viva Glam Fund have been at the forefront of raising awareness and giving money to direct service organizations for marginalized populations and people at harm and risk around the world. The devastation of what is unleashing itself on the world right now with the COVID-19 virus is unprecedented. We believe that this is once again a rallying call for MAC Cosmetics and Viva Glam to lend money and support populations at risk from this infectious disease.”

Members of Viva Glam’s grantee program include Project Angel Food, Partners in Health and God’s Love We Deliver. In a statement, Karen Pearl, president and ceo of God’s Love We Deliver, said the organization was able to cook and deliver 44,000 meals last week.

“Our clients are at great risk for COVID-19 — the majority are elderly, and all live with underlying conditions that make them especially susceptible to the coronavirus,” Pearl said. “Our meals are more important than ever to this vulnerable population during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.”

Singer and 2015 Viva Glam spokesperson Miley Cyrus is partnering with Viva Glam once more to raise awareness of its efforts. Last month, Cyrus launched Bright Minded, a daily Instagram Live show that often features her many famous friends. She will use Bright Minded to promote MAC’s Viva Glam.

MAC is among those retailers who have temporarily closed their stores due to the coronavirus. Demsey said despite the closures, MAC has seen “a tremendous uptick” in its online business, social media engagement and user-generated content.

“Our number-one priority is the health and safety of our employees, the same way that our charitable fund is focused on the health and safety of the broader population,” Demsey said. “I don’t think we’re unique in terms of the challenges we’re facing in terms of the business versus anybody else.”

