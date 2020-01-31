By
with contributions from David Moin
 on January 31, 2020

It’s not all store closings at Macy’s Inc.

The $25 billion department store giant will be opening a new stand-alone specialty concept in Southlake, Tex., which will include a beauty and café component, according to sources.

