Maesa Launches Beauty, Wellness Incubator Program With $35,000 Grant

Maesa, the beauty incubator behind Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson and Kristen Ess Hair, among others, is launching an annual program for early-stage entrepreneurs, who will each receive a $35,000 grant.

The Maesa Magic Incubator has been designed for three early-stage beauty and wellness consumer packaged goods entrepreneurs, who are either in the pre/early-launch phase or have achieved less than $100,000 in sales to-date.

The program offers a 12-week intensive curriculum, specifically tailored to bring their respective brand visions to life, as well as admission into the “Future of Commerce and Work” program, hosted by the Emerson Group, located on-site at Harvard Faculty Club.

“The #MaesaMagicIncubator is launching with the intent of cultivating a community of empowered beauty founders. It was born out of the need to bridge the entrepreneurial access gap that still looms large in the beauty and wellness sectors,” said Piyush Jain, chief executive officer of Maesa. “Whereas many incubators may require a certain level of revenue or readiness to market, Maesa opens its doors to pre-launch or early-launch ventures, providing an exceptional opportunity for nascent ideas to be nurtured.”

The program will culminate with a pitch deck presentation to an advisory board, comprised of Maesa executives, founder partners and leading industry experts, each providing participants feedback.

Program mentors will include Mindy McKnight, founder of Hairitage, Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, and Andrew Fitzsimons, founder of global hair care brand Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare.

Successful completion of the program will result in a $35,000 grant for each participant, with Maesa focusing on offering support, mentorship and initial funding rather than acquiring equity, according to Jain.

“While we will be providing significant resources to these entrepreneurs, our reward isn’t a stake in their businesses. Instead, our ultimate reward is seeing these early-stage entrepreneurs break through barriers, make their mark in the industry and succeed. That success, and the innovation and diversity it brings to the beauty and wellness industry, is our ultimate goal,” Jain told WWD.

“Beyond the initial funding, we strive to equip our entrepreneurs with the tools necessary to build successful brands from concept to aisle,” he continued. “Our commitment extends well beyond the duration of the program through the network and skills we aim to provide our participants, as we believe these elements aid in shaping the future of these beauty and wellness entrepreneurs.”

All interested, eligible entrepreneurs can apply to the #MaesaMagicIncubator program before Sept. 1.