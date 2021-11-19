Neiman Marcus, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Bring Parisian Winters to Dallas

To fete Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Neiman Marcus is bringing Parisian winter pastimes down south.

The retailer has opened the first in a lineup of holiday pop-ups with the fragrance brand in its Dallas store in the NorthPark neighborhood. It consists of a pop-up holiday market, themed around ice skating, includes the brand’s holiday offerings and will later roll out to locations in Houston; Willow Bend, Texas; Beverly Hills, Calif.; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; and Oakbrook, Ill. It will also further activate on the retailer’s website.

Available products include limited-edition candles in scents Mon beau Sapin, Pain d’épices, Pomme d’amour and two sizes of its popular Baccarat Rouge 540 extrait de parfum in a rollerball and a limited-edition bottle. Prices range from $75 to $1,250.

Neiman Marcus was the brand’s first Stateside retail partner in 2010. As reported by WWD, the brand has benefited strongly from the growth in luxury fragrances.

You May Also Like

“Neiman Marcus was the very first retailer in the U.S. to carry the luxury fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian in 2010 and the brand quickly grew with us to become a beloved, cult-favorite with our customers,” said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer at Neiman Marcus Group in a statement. “As we continue to innovate the ways we engage our customers, we are delighted to partner with Maison Francis Kurkdjian to be the first to launch the new holiday fragrance experience in our Dallas NorthPark location and expand across multiple Neiman Marcus stores and online.”

For Francis Kurkdjian himself, the brand’s cofounder and artistic director, the partnership tied in nicely to the brand’s marketing. “In the maison’s campaign, our Parisian ice skater’s journey around the world starts from and arrives to his hometown,” he said in an email. “Paris is my home and an endless source of inspiration for me and of course the Maison. So, it is an absolute pleasure for me to share its beauty and the spirit of the holidays with the world.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

Iman’s First Fragrance Pays Homage to David Bowie

Can’t Find That Holiday Gift? Check EBay!

Francis Kurkdjian Talks Perfumery, Cooking