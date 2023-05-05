Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Dives Into Jewelry

Daniel Martin has teamed up with fine jeweler Mimi So and classical pianist Chloe Flower on a limited-edition ring collaboration.

The rings consists of 18-karat gold and red enamel and is fashioned after a paintbrush inscribed with the phrase, “Paint your dreams.” Prices range from $1,480 to $3,980, and 15 percent of all proceeds will go to Apex for Youth, a nonprofit for Asian and immigrant youth in New York.

The design is a riff off of So’s existing Parson’s collection. “My hope is that the new ring will resonate with artists around the world and encourage them to paint their dreams, whatever they may be,” So said in a statement.

Martin wears many hats, including global director of artistry and education at Tatcha and recently released a mushroom leather makeup brush roll with MycoWorks. A longtime fan and friend of So’s, he said, “It has been very special working with her to create this ring, modeled after the one that Mimi gifted to me, and with Chloe who so beautifully encapsulates the meaning behind it.”

To that end, Flower added, “I’ve always believed that jewelry can be a form of self-expression and love complimenting my performances with Mimi’s designs.”