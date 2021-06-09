YouTube star makeup artist Violette Serrat, who goes by her first name professionally, is bringing her recently launched direct-to-consumer brand to IRL.

On June 12, Violette_FR, will open a pop-up store in New York’s SoHo. True to her vision of becoming a lifestyle brand that transcends beauty, she has collaborated with the trendy French label Bisous Skateboards on exclusive items that will be sold only at the store.

Since its launch two months ago, Violette_Fr has gotten off to a rapid start. The brand launched with 11 stock keeping units — a fragrance oil, six eye “paints,” a red lipstick, hair powder, a highlighter and a hydrating mist called Boum-Boum Cream. Some items, like the fragrance, sold out immediately; the brand hits its first-month sales goal on Day One.

Serrat said her goal is to reinvent the beauty marketing model. “I want to reposition beauty as a lifestyle, not just about the face,” she said. “We’re celebrating who you are and not trying to change your features or even enhance them — it’s more to help you feel great and fall in love with yourself and give you confidence.”

The pop-up, located at 125 Greene Street, will be open for 10 days and feature co-branded hoodies, T-shirts, socks, a skateboard (natch) from the trendy Montpellier-based brand, and a new product for lips called Bisou Balm. “In France, we have ‘bitten lips,’ the second biggest look after red lips,” said the makeup artist, who added that Petal Bouche Matte, a velvety rose red liquid lipstick, is one of the bestselling skus thus far.

As for what’s next: plans call for four launches a year, one in each category of fragrance, makeup, skin care and hair care. Distribution-wise, Serrat hopes to launch in a French pharmacy in her hometown, Paris, later this year. And though she’s been approached by multiple brick-and-mortar retailers, for now, she’s holding back. “I am extremely picky,” she said. “The brand is about education. I don’t want products to be sitting on a shelf waiting to be sold without any context. I can’t be with retailers that sell products the old way,” she continued. “In the future, we will be about what kind of experience to bring to consumers.”