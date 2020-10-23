Halloween festivities might look a little different this year, but historically, the holiday is no match for professional makeup artists’ unrivaled creativity.

Beauty Inc asked some leading makeup artists to share their favorite creations over the years. Daniel Martin, makeup artist and Tatcha global director of artistry and education, drew his inspiration from television for his 2015 costume. “When ‘Empire’ first aired, I was obsessed with Taraji P. Henson’s character, Cookie. Between the fashion and glam, she was everything,” he said. “That night, I had on a full beat that didn’t budge and re-created her red lip with Tatcha’s Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick.

Martin wasn’t alone in his cultural references. One of makeup artist Anthony Nguyen’s favorite past ensembles was his interpretation of the Star Trek character Spock. Other artists, like Michael Anthony and Misha Shahzada, veered more toward the ghoulish. Here, some inspo to get you in the mood for a Halloween sure to be unlike any other!

For more from WWD.com, see:

How John Demsey Became a Social Media Standout

Top Makeup Artists Create Ultimate Eye Looks

MAC Cosmetics Partners With Postmates