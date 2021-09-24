Buzz Cuts and Nail Art Are Trending in Online Beauty Searches

Despite the Delta variant, among others, beauty enthusiasts are searching for makeup in increasing numbers, data from Trendalytics shows.

Makeup trends, which ranged from wedding makeup to eye shadow palettes, are rebounding. Cece Lee Arnold, chief executive officer of Trendalytics, said the interest stems from consumer adjustment to post-pandemic life.

“They’re all showing a blip in their trajectory recently back into the positive,” Arnold said. “It’s either depressing or resilient, but people are moving on with their lives. We’re still in the throes of this terrible situation, but we’re coming on year two, and people are realizing now that there is no ‘over.'”

To that end, aesthetically minded trends geared toward social gatherings are garnering the most growth.

Here, see the top 10 emerging search trends for September, ranked by search volume.

Nail Art — 391,000 average weekly searches, +26 percent YoY. Buzz Cut — 364,000 average weekly searches, +137 percent YoY. Acrylic Nails — 331,000 average weekly searches, +17 percent YoY. Lip Gloss — 219,000 average weekly searches, +91 percent YoY. Wedding Hair — 141,000 average weekly searches, +44 percent YoY. Hair Spray — 137,000 average weekly searches, +10 percent YoY. Eye Shadow Palette — 129,000 average weekly searches, +72 percent YoY. Deodorant — 101,000 average weekly searches, +12 percent YoY. Eyebrow Shaping — 49,000 average weekly searches, +4 percent YoY. Wedding Makeup — 46,000 average weekly searches, +26 percent YoY.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

The 9 Best No-bite Nail Polishes to Stop Nail Biting

Giorgio Armani Previews New Eyeshadow Gel Backstage During Show

The 15 Best Flat Irons for Every Hair Type