Marc Jacobs Beauty Is Coming Back

Marc Jacobs Beauty is set to make a comeback after the designer inked a licensing deal with Coty, its chief executive officer Sue Nabi revealed.

Kendo, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Sephora’s beauty incubator launched Marc Jacobs’ Beauty in 2013, but it was discontinued in 2021 without any explanation.

Now, Nabi told WWD, Coty has just begun work on a Marc Jacobs prestige beauty line, which will be ready in around roughly two to three years.

“There is a great opportunity and this will add to our prestige color cosmetics growth engine next to Gucci makeup, next to Burberry makeup, next to Kylie Cosmetics,” she said.

Coty has held the Marc Jacobs fragrance license for around two decades, with its Daisy family performing particularly well.

“Marc and I are pleased to add one of the most exciting categories of the Marc Jacobs brand, to our long-successful partnership with Coty,” said Marc Jacobs International chief executive officer Eric Marechalle. “Bringing Marc’s creative vision to life, in its entirety, is our constant goal, and beauty plays a crucial role in delivering that to our consumers. The loyal fans of Marc Jacobs Beauty, who have been enthusiastic in their wishes for its return, speak not only to Marc’s unwavering cultural relevance but also to the importance of aligning with a partner that shares our values and commitment. It is without question that Coty has proven to be the team to bring Marc Jacobs Beauty to new heights.”