Marc Rey Departs Beautycounter

Marc Rey is stepping down as the chief executive officer of clean beauty brand Beautycounter after just over a year in the job.

The company did not provide any reason for the departure, only stating that, “Rey and the board have mutually decided to transition to a new phase of leadership for Beautycounter.”

The company is currently searching for his successor and in the meantime, board director Mindy Mackenzie has been appointed interim CEO.

Mackenzie most recently served as partner and chief performance officer at Carlyle, which acquired a majority stake Beautycounter in 2021 in a $1 billion deal. While there, she created and led the talent and organization performance team, providing advice to CEOs on maximizing organizational, operational and leadership effectiveness. Previously, she served as senior adviser at McKinsey.

In a statement, Rey said: “It has been an honor leading Beautycounter over the last 16 months, during which I have recruited a world-class executive team, bolstered tools and support provided to our brand advocate community, launched an exclusive retail partnership with Ulta, and built a strong innovation pipeline. I truly believe Beautycounter’s mission is unique and will be transformative for the beauty industry, and I will continue to be a champion of the brand.”

Rey, an industry veteran, joined Beautycounter in January 2022, as founder Gregg Renfrew moved into the role of executive chair and chief brand officer. Earlier this year, Renfrew stepped down from both those roles.

Rey was previously CEO of Shiseido Americas and global chief growth officer until August 2020. While there, he led the acquisitions of Drunk Elephant and Laura Mercier, oversaw a portfolio of global brands that also included Nars and BareMinerals, and specialized in digital transformation. Prior to joining Shiseido in 2015, he was senior vice president of Coty North America, and president of IDC at L’Oreal USA.

At the same time as the CEO switch, Roberto Marques, former executive chair and group CEO of Natura & Co, is joining Beautycounter’s board as chair. In addition to his roles at Natura, he has held various senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Mondelez International for more than 30 years.

The board of directors said, “We thank Marc Rey for his contributions to Beautycounter and for laying the foundation for the next phase of growth for the business. We appreciate his dedication and service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are thrilled to welcome Mindy, Roberto and Nicole to the leadership team. We remain committed to Beautycounter’s mission and to continue to Raise Up Beauty for all and know this collective expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business and focus on operational excellence.”

The company also tapped Nicole Malozi as chief financial officer as part of the transition, taking over from Zach Shuler. She comes to Beautycounter with experience at leading consumer brands, including Tatcha, Nike and DFS Group Ltd.