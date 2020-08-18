Marc Rey has resigned as president and chief executive officer of Shiseido Americas and chief growth officer of Shiseido Group, effective Sept 6.

Ron Gee, chief financial officer and global M&A leader, has been named interim ceo.

Rey, a veteran of L’Oréal and Coty Inc., joined Shiseido Americas in 2015. During his tenure, he led the acquisition of Drunk Elephant, Laura Mercier, the worldwide beauty license for Tory Burch, and the technology companies MatchCo and Giaran.

Company executives were not available to comment Tuesday, and it could not be learned why Rey has resigned.

Shiseido reported its first-half sales on Aug. 6, posting a net loss of 21.37 billion yen, or $198.8 million. It also posted an operating loss, and sales for the period were down sharply.

In the Americas, sales dropped by 42.1 percent, which the company attributed to lockdown and stay-at-home orders, but Drunk Elephant and e-commerce sales were said to be a bright spot.

Gee has been cfo since April 2016 and global M&A leader since January 2019.