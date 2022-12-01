Marc Rosen and Pratt Institute Inaugurate Sustainable Packaging Design Scholarship

Packaging design pundit Marc Rosen has inaugurated a new, sustainability-focused packaging design scholarship with Pratt Institute.

Called the Marc Rosen Excellence in Sustainable Packaging Scholarship, the full-tuition grant will be awarded every other year to a graduate student pursuing their master’s in packaging, identities and system design at Pratt.

Erik Páez Menzel is the 2022 recipient of the grant, which joins two other full-tuition scholarships in the Marc Rosen Scholarship Fund for Packaging by Design, which was established in 1989 and seeks to support innovation in packaging construction.

“We wanted to create a scholarship specific to sustainability because it’s something that is so relevant today, and essential for designers to think about,” said Rosen, who has designed fragrance bottles for Karl Lagerfeld, Elizabeth Arden, Perry Ellis, Fendi and others.

Menzel, a first-year student enrolled in the school’s two-year packaging, identities and system design program, is focused on driving eco-conscious innovation in refillable and reusable packaging.

“Our lifestyles and cultures are partly based in packaging, and we designers want to discard the idea that packaging is meant to end up in a landfill,” said Menzel. “Being on the frontlines of figuring out how we can improve sustainability in luxury packaging through new materials is very exciting.”

To date, nearly $2.5 million has been raised through Pratt’s annual Art of Packaging Gala for Rosen’s scholarship fund, which has benefited more than 120 Pratt students over the years.