PARIS – Mariano Puig Planas, a member of the second generation of the Puig family that owns the eponymous Spanish fragrance and fashion company, has died at age 94.

He was a former president of Puig, who spearheaded its international expansion and was instrumental in bringing in the fragrance and fashion businesses of designers such as Paco Rabanne and Carolina Herrera.

Mariano Puig was born in Barcelona in 1927. He earned a doctorate degree in chemical engineering and was a graduate of the IESE Business School in 1964.

He is the father of four sons, including Puig chairman and chief executive officer Marc Puig, and one daughter.

“Beginning in his youth, Mariano Puig stood out for his leadership abilities and a sense for business growth, establishing important ties with the United States, the Caribbean and France,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

At the end of the Fifties, he sealed a distribution agreement for the Agua Lavanda Puig fragrance in the U.S., then became the representative for the Max Factor brand’s distribution in Spain for more than 15 years.

You May Also Like

That experience in the U.S. was followed by Puig setting his sights on another foreign country – France. In 1968 in Paris, he signed a collaboration agreement with Rabanne for the creation of the designer’s perfumes.

View Gallery Related Gallery All of the Fashion at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

In 1987, Puig and Herrera inked an agreement for the production of her fragrances, and that was followed by the purchase of her fashion division in 1995, which he negotiated.

Puig was also a founding member of the Family Business Institute in Spain, where he served as president from 1995 to 1997.

Puig was a member of a number of institutions, including the Spanish Royal Academy of Language Foundation, the Fundación Amigos del Museo del Prado and the University Board of IAE Business School.

As a young man, he served as a member of the Spanish National Water Skiing Team and became the champion of Spain twice in the sport. He was president of the Spanish Federation of Water Skiing and organized the World Championship in water skiing in Banyoles, Spain, in 1971.

Puig received numerous awards, including the gold medal from the Spanish Institute of New York, the Family Business Award from Chicago’s Kellogg University and the Kingdom of Spain Award for his business career, which was presented by King Felipe VI in February 2019.

Puig is survived by his wife, Maria Guasch, and children.

Plans for his funeral service could not immediately be learned.

For more, see:

Puig Shakes Up Business Structure, Aims for 3 Billion Euros in 2023 Sales

Puig Acquiring Charlotte Tilbury, Releases 2019 Results

Puig Blows Out 100 Candles