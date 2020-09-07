PARIS — Marie Claire Group has acquired the French branding and design agency Desdoigts & Associés to further diversify in the beauty sector.

The agency is expected to reinforce the Marie Claire Beauty Group (or MCBG), which includes France Lab, a turnkey cosmetics product developer, and the industrial sites ABO Cosmétiques and Ceged, both in France.

Since 2015, the French media group has been involved in developing cosmetics products in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, under Arnaud de Contades, chief executive officer of Marie Claire Group, and Thibaut Fougeras, France Lab’s founder and ceo, and chief of MCBG.

Marie Claire Group acquired France Lab in 2015, and ABO Cosmétiques, specialized in cosmetics manufacturing and packaging, and Ceged, focused on fragrance manufacturing and packaging, in 2018.

“The integration of a design agency inside a media group, situated at the intersection of content, data, trends, digital…R&D and trade is a first,” Fougeras said in a statement. “The convergence will allow us to offer our clients a unique approach and an augmented vision of design and beauty.”