A Mario Dedivanovic makeup line is in the works.

The celebrity makeup artist, known for his work with Kim Kardashian, has been developing makeup products for the past three years. He previously collaborated with Kardashian on a KKW Beauty four-piece collection, which was released in April, and in a recent interview at his apartment, said he’s been working on a line of his own.

“I’ve been getting approached and asked by companies and investors for many years,” he said. “Up until the past two or three years, I never felt worthy enough because I felt like I needed to have at least 20 years of experience as an artist to do that. It’s a big deal for me. That would be a next chapter of my life, my career. I’m on almost 19 years now of being a makeup artist, so that 20-year mark is approaching.”

Dedivanovic, who revealed that he is bringing his Master Class to Sydney in November, said he’s walked away from a couple of opportunities already because, in the end, he wouldn’t have been granted full approval over the products.

“The thing with the makeup line is that there definitely will be one in the future,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist. People expect something great from me and I expect something great from myself. I’ve had a couple of opportunities that I walked away from — I mean multi, multi, multimillion-dollar deals that I’ve walked away from — because in the end, during the contractual period and attorneys and all that, I didn’t get what I wanted. Walked away literally from gazillions of dollars.”

He said he has been developing product with labs “around the world” and is now looking for a business partner.

“I do get offers on a daily basis from all types of investment companies and manufacturers,” he said. “I honestly don’t feel rushed to do it because I’ve never rushed anything in my life and thank god because I don’t think I’d be able to handle it in today’s climate, how it is with social media. If I was young, I don’t know if I would handle becoming a superstar overnight. It’s a lot. I like the old-fashioned way of struggling, paying your dues and slowly reaching a little bit of success, a little bit at a time. With the makeup line, it’s the same thing. I’m not in a rush.”

On the current makeup landscape, he said there is “so much unnecessary stuff” that is released on a daily basis, which is another reason he’s taking his time with his own line.

“It’s overwhelming even for me as a professional,” he said. “Even if there’s really good stuff coming out, it’s probably overshadowed and you don’t even see it or notice it because of all the stuff that’s coming out. I’m totally OK waiting a little bit. Maybe this bubble’s gonna burst, which I think people are afraid of, whereas me, I’m not afraid of that. If it bursts, it bursts. Maybe then it will be about quality and not quantity.”

