EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart Launches CBD Skin Care

After extolling CBD’s benefits when ingested, Martha Stewart is veering into the topicals space.

Martha Stewart CBD on Wednesday launched its expansion beyond ingestible CBD with its Wellness Topicals range, which consists of three body care products. The products — Super Strength CBD Cream, Sleep Science CBD Cream and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream — range in price from $19.99 to $99.99, depending on size, and are launching on marthastewartcbd.com.

The brand is a subsidiary of cannabis and cannabinoid company Canopy Growth Corp., where Stewart sits on the advisory board. Her product offerings vary in format, from oils and gummies to soft gels, as well as ingestibles for pets.

“The next natural step was really topical creams, which are popular,” Stewart told WWD via Zoom. “People are looking for muscle relief or calmness, sleep health. Rather than taking ingestibles, you can also add skin topicals. This is a big business.”

The products combine CBD with a range of actives. The Super Strength cream adds magnesium and ginger for muscle recovery, the Sleep Science CBD Cream includes lavender and vetiver essential oils, and the Daily De-Stress cream uses neroli and ho wood essential oils.

Dr. Anna Persaud, vice president of skin care and topicals at Canopy Growth, said in an email that: “Each product is designed to be easy to use and easy to love, with market leading levels of CBD, powerful coactives and proven-to-work aroma-technology, the line is carefully balanced for optimal results for everyday wellness challenges such as muscle recovery, sleep support and stress management.”

Stewart said the horizons for the brand are unbounded, with eyes on further categories for expansion. When queried whether she was eyeing skin care for face, as well as hair care, she replied: “All of the above is coming.

“You’ll see skin care coming later this year, and very fabulous products I’ve been using. I’ve been testing my product now for over a year and it is really efficacious in the best possible way,” she continued.

Even a universally trusted figure such as Stewart said coaxing consumers to be comfortable with cannabis-derived products posed a hurdle. It hasn’t hampered growth, though. A spokesperson for the brand said the company beat its initial quarter-over-quarter sales estimates by 20 percent.

“People will shyly come up to me — women of a certain age, like over 60 — and ask, ‘how are the gummies, I’ve never tried CBD.’ I say, ‘here’s a box, try it,’ and they become an avid customer,” she said, clarifying that her products’ appeal was universal. “The topicals are for all ages. People have been apprehensive thinking CBD is pot, although it’s a very different compound from THC [the psychoactive component of cannabis].

“We’re going to be very persuasive during this whole year in terms of the efficacy, the reliability and the really good quality of the things that we’re making,” Steward continued. “I’m a future thinker, I’m always trying new things. I’m not smoking pot, but I am using CBD.”

