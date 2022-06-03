Martin Brok Out at Sephora

Martin Brok is out at Sephora.

Brok, who was named president and chief executive officer in September 2020, will be departing at the end of the month.

Chris de Lapuente, the chairman and chief executive officer of the selective retailing division of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton who also oversees the group’s Perfumes and Cosmetics activities, will resume the position of president and CEO of Sephora.

Neither Brok nor De Lapuente could be reached for comment, but according to an internal release obtained by WWD, Brok’s departure is “due to a divergence of views.”

Brok joined Sephora from Starbucks, where he was president of the EMEA region. Prior to that he was at Nike for eight years, where he oversaw the company’s direct to consumer business and was vice president of global product and merchandising operations and analytics.

His departure comes at a critical moment for Sephora, the only prestige beauty retailer with a global presence. During the recent WWD Beauty CEO Summit, held in May in Key Biscayne, Fla., Brok talked about his vision of creating a seamless consumer experience across geographies and channels.

De Lapuente led Sephora to unprecedented heights during his 10-year tenure. At the time of his promotion, LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault credited the executive with turning Sephora into a “global leader in prestige beauty retailing, recognized around the world as one of the most innovative brands in products and services, both in store and online.” Arnault also cited his success in growing new beauty brands, notably Fenty Beauty.

