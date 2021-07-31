The mass market may have been consumers’ only brick-and-mortar access to beauty last year, but year-over-year data from IRI tells a different story. Among the most impeded categories are body anti-aging products, which dropped a precipitous 94.1%, while lip cosmetics also took a tumble. On the other hand, eye cosmetics and hair color remained up. Here, the top five gainers and top five steepest declines in the mass market year-over-year.
Five Biggest Gainers:
Eyelash adhesives: +30.8 percent
Top performer: Duo Eyelash Adhesives
False eyelashes and adhesives: +17.1 percent
Top performer: Kiss Lash Couture
Unisex hair coloring: +16.8 percent
Top performer: Splat Rebellious Colors
Makeup combo: +13 percent
Top performer: L’Oréal Paris True Match
Facial moisturizers: +12.1 percent
Top performer: Cerave Facial Moisturizers
Five Biggest Drops:
Body anti-aging: -94.1 percent
Top performer: Soap & Glory
Lip combo: -53.2 percent
Top performer: Profusion Lip Combo
Lipstick: -28.5 percent
Top performer: Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick
Makeup powder: -20.3 percent
Top performer: L’Oréal True Match Powder
Men’s gift pack/sets: -17.4 percent
Top performer: Axe Men’s Gift Pack
Source: IRI, year-to-date from June 26, 2021.
