The mass market may have been consumers’ only brick-and-mortar access to beauty last year, but year-over-year data from IRI tells a different story. Among the most impeded categories are body anti-aging products, which dropped a precipitous 94.1%, while lip cosmetics also took a tumble. On the other hand, eye cosmetics and hair color remained up. Here, the top five gainers and top five steepest declines in the mass market year-over-year.

Five Biggest Gainers:

Eyelash adhesives: +30.8 percent

Top performer: Duo Eyelash Adhesives

False eyelashes and adhesives: +17.1 percent

Top performer: Kiss Lash Couture

Unisex hair coloring: +16.8 percent

Top performer: Splat Rebellious Colors

Makeup combo: +13 percent

Top performer: L’Oréal Paris True Match

Facial moisturizers: +12.1 percent

Top performer: Cerave Facial Moisturizers

Five Biggest Drops:

Body anti-aging: -94.1 percent

Top performer: Soap & Glory

Lip combo: -53.2 percent

Top performer: Profusion Lip Combo

Lipstick: -28.5 percent

Top performer: Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick

Makeup powder: -20.3 percent

Top performer: L’Oréal True Match Powder

Men’s gift pack/sets: -17.4 percent

Top performer: Axe Men’s Gift Pack

Source: IRI, year-to-date from June 26, 2021.

