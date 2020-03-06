By  on March 6, 2020

Maybelline is bringing back its nail business exclusively to Dollar General.

The L’Oréal-owned brand, which has mostly been able to avoid the sales slump its legacy peers are facing in the U.S. mass market, is bypassing drugstores and going straight for the dollar channel with the launch of Maybelline Fast Gel exclusively at Dollar General in March. Fast Gel will also be available on dollargeneral.com.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers