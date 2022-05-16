Maybelline Joins Forces With Wattpad for Brave Together Campaign

Maybelline and Wattpad have launched their second annual Brave Together campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Through a series of writing prompts pertaining to the topic of self care, the campaign seeks to draw awareness to the shared mental health struggles of people worldwide, encouraging participants and members of the Wattpad community at large not to suffer in silence.

The campaign will run through the month of May, with one writing prompt being released each week. For each story submission, Maybelline will donate $1 to organizations that support mental health including the Sad Girls Club, The Jed Foundation, The Ali Forney Center and The Loveland Foundation, up to $10,000 each.

Said Jessie Feinstein, senior vice president of U.S. marketing at Maybelline, “Wattpad draws such a unique audience because it gets not only the extrovert who wants to be seen and is always posting on social media — it also gets someone who’s more introverted, and someone who might struggle with mental health.”

As part of the campaign, Wattpad and Maybelline will host a virtual panel of Wattpad authors on May 19 called Wattpad Speaks: Getting Creative With Self Care, moderated by author of the romantic drama series, “After,” Anna Todd, who wrote the first book on Wattpad from her iPhone in 2013.

“Wattpad has definitely been the vehicle for my writing career,” Todd said. Having experienced anxiety firsthand, especially upon the outset of her writing career, Todd makes a conscious effort to represent such struggles in her books, aiming to provide for readers the same safe space and solace she herself found in Wattpad when she first stumbled upon the platform in 2012.

“I want to focus a lot on mental health, because I feel like we’ve all been on a journey ​​— I feel like everyone close to me has kind of gone through the same thing, but we didn’t really tell each other until afterward, and then we were, like, ‘Wait — you too?’” Todd said.

Todd will be joined by authors Sondi Warner, Meghan Joyce Tozer and Kassandra Tate at the panel, where they will discuss how creativity can be a vehicle for self care.

Through the Brave Together campaign, Maybelline aims to donate $10 million to organizations that support mental health by 2025.

Last year’s campaign was “the most actively participated in competition Maybelline has ever done,” said Claire Buxton, assistant vice president of brand communications at Maybelline.

Generating 37,000 story entries and more than 84 million social media impressions, the campaign raised $35,000 for mental health and LGBTQ charities in 2021, and was a Bronze Honoree in the category of User-Generated Content at the 14th annual Shorty Awards.

