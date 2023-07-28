Maybelline New York Launches Virtual Beauty Looks on Microsoft Teams

Maybelline New York is bringing consumers flexibility in how they get ready for work.

The makeup brand has partnered with Microsoft Teams to create 12 virtual beauty looks — complete with product breakdowns and shade matching technology — for users to wear while in meetings.

“This is a new era of trying on products and looks, and at Maybelline, we believe in accessibility — we want to be able to give users this breadth of tools for self-expression,” said Julie Delazyn, Maybelline New York’s global head of brand communications.

Developed in partnership with Maybelline’s AI-powered sister company, ModiFace, and the Geena Davis Institute, the Maybelline Beauty App allows users to easily toggle between looks throughout the day on Teams.

“We’re not trying to change your face, we’re not trying to change your look — that’s a very important differentiation for us,” Delazyn said. “Understanding that our consumers are not in a single place is very important; people now play and live and shop in very different worlds.”

More than two years in the making, the 12 beauty looks are now available to Teams’ 280 million-plus global user base.

Maybelline has been steadily carving its place in the virtual beauty realm, partnering with metaverse avatar platform Ready Player Me in 2022 to offer consumers larger-than-life makeup looks and hosting a Web3 digital fashion competition last December.

This latest initiative with Teams brings the brand’s virtual beauty efforts to an even wider audience.

“Unlocking self confidence has been been our brands on purpose for over 100 years, and seeing in 2023 how that is translated is so exciting, but this is only the beginning,” Delazyn said.