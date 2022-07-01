MCM Launches MCM Ultra Fragrance

German luxury fashion label MCM has launched its second fragrance with Inter Parfums Inc.

Called MCM Ultra, the fragrance launched on the brand’s website and in MCM boutiques on Friday and will roll out globally and to the brand’s U.S. retail partners, including Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue, in August.

Infused with black currant, pink pepper, tonka bean, cedarwood and tuberose, the perfume retails for $75 for 30-ml., $90 for 50-ml. and $115 for 100-ml. The fragrance was crafted by perfumer Frank Voelkl, who said in a statement that he sought to strike a “delicate balance” between floral and fougère elements with the scent.

“MCM has this different take on luxury that connects so well with Gen Z and Millennial consumers,” said Baerbel Bureick, chief marketing officer of Inter Parfums. “This second drop is mainly a female fragrance, yet because we never like to be one dimensional, it still has that subtle, masculine aspect.”

The vegan fragrance comes in a flacon modeled after the famed MCM backpack in Berlin Gold. While the brand declined to comment on sales, industry sources expect it to reach between $40 million to $50 million in sales during its first year on the market.

“Fragrance has been a very logical extension for the brand, and one that has opened it up to new followers and fans,” said Dirk Schonberger, global brand officer of MCM. “[The fragrance] has such a broad approach — it may be young spirited, but you don’t need to be young of age to be a fan of the brand.”



In 2019, MCM signed a 10-year licensing deal with Inter Parfums and launched their first fragrance, MCM Eau de Parfum, in 2021, for which the brand won the Packaging of the Year Award at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in June.

