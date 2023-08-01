Meet Sephora Sounds, a New Music Collective

Sephora is making musical moves.

The prestige beauty retailer has teamed with creative music agency SixtyFour Music to launch Sephora Sounds, a collective of up-and-coming musical artists whose songs will be harnessed in the company’s TikTok videos and campaigns.

“We wanted to come up with our own unique way to participate musically on the platform,” said Brent Mitchell, Sephora’s vice president of marketing, social and influencer.

Because TikTok doesn’t allow companies to use songs for promotional or commercial purposes, the program allows Sephora to lawfully put tracks to use on the platform, while helping underrepresented artists gain visibility.

“It’s well documented that creators of color — especially Black creators — struggle to get the acknowledgement and the compensation that other creators get on [TikTok],” said Mitchell, noting its one of Sephora’s goals to challenge this norm.

More than half of the 55 artists who comprise Sephora Sounds so far are female and Black, Indigenous or people of color musicians. The initial cohort includes girl band Ain’t Afraid, formed by twin sisters Inah and Yahzi; Ellie Kim, whose music touches on her experience as a transgender woman, and Nigerian-American pop singer Precious.

“We do want to develop relationships with these artists, so we are asking them to join us for a year amount of time,” said Mitchell, noting Sephora Sounds will inaugurate new musicians on a rolling basis and implement at least one song by each artist to the retailer’s music library.

So far, there are more than 500 songs in the Sephora Sounds music library. In soft-launching the program over the last few months, the retailer has found that its TikTok videos using these tracks have “driven more than double the views of our average TikTok,” said Mitchell, adding that the program’s artists, too, have seen spikes up to 30 percent on music listening platforms like Spotify as a result.

“It’s a Sephora-built program and we’re excited to see those results, but we’re equally excited that the artists are also seeing these benefits,” Mitchell said.