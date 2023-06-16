Meet The 20 Female Entrepreneurs Awarded $25,000 Each by Inaugural Botox Cosmetic Grant

Botox Cosmetic is betting big on small businesses.

It has united with IFundWomen to award 20 female entrepreneurs across the beauty, fashion, food and entertainment industries $25,000 each in funding, aiming to help close “the confidence gap.”

“There is a gap for women entrepreneurs; it’s more of a challenge for them to get funding, and so this initiative was an opportunity for us to make a difference there,” said Nicole Katz, vice president of global communications and public relations at AbbVie, parent company of Allergan Aesthetics, which develops Botox Cosmetic.

According to Pitchbook, in 2022, companies founded solely by women garnered only 2 percent of venture capital in the U.S. In addition to receiving funding, grant recipients will be immersed in a 10-week Botox Cosmetic accelerator program offering coaching on topics such as market research, digital marketing, public relations and more. IFundWomen will also offer scholars mentorship through various classes and activations over the next year.

“We felt like if we focus on beauty or on medical, that would be too narrow of a scope; we wanted to focus on people who are having an impact,” said Katz.

The grant drew more than 6,500 applicants, and Katz said the chosen cohort are “each driving a solution — they have solid plans and are changing their communities.”

The grant recipients are: Elorm Dela-Seshie, founder of Adorn Me Africa; Monika Jefferson, Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs; Orion Brown, Black Travel Box; Kiera Kotler, Everviolet; Danielle Dietzek and Julie Griggs, Fourplay Social; Danuelle Doswell and Mignon Hemsley, Grounded; Lisa Crnic, Inflow Entertainment; Sajani Amarasiri, Kola Goodies; Chrishon Lampley, Love Cork Screw; Wanona Satcher, Makher’s Studio; Nicole Lapin, Money News Network; Taylor Long, Nomad’s Swimwear; Talia Boone, Postal Petals; Maria Palacio, Progeny Coffee; Cara Pitts, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery; Carrie Sporer and Meredith Krill, Swair; Alex Steinman and Erinn Farrell, The Coven, and Tiffany Jones Lewis, founder of TJL Collection.